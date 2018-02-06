Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Girl’s Unique Name & Fans Cannot Handle It — See Crazy Tweets

It’s official, Kylie Jenner’s baby daughter’s name has been announced, & it’s already a trending topic! See what people are saying here — these tweets are TOO good!

Her fans have spoken! Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, welcomed a precious baby girl on Feb. 1, and the infant is ALREADY making headlines! In fact, people went crazy when the child’s name, Stormi, was finally revealed via Instagram on Feb. 6. Taking to Twitter, people shared what they think of the moniker — and seriously, these fans did not hold back! Click here to see Kylie’s raciest pics.

While some fans unabashedly “love” the unique name, other’s criticized it, saying it sounds like a pet name. On the other hand, some fans are downright confused. “Do they not know that storms kill butterflies? Did they get a whiff of Stormy Daniels in the news? I’m so so so confused,” one person tweeted. Another said, “Is the babies name Storm or actual Stormi I’m so confused like what does that even mean :ssss.” The main thing we’re wondering right now is what baby Stormi’s last name is. It could either be Jenner or Travis’ real last name, Webster.

But while fans may be torn over the little one's name, it's clear Kylie's family is totally supportive of the new mom! Not only are they showering the 20-year-old and her child with love and attention, but even before the new addition arrived, the Kar-Jenners made it obvious that they had Kylie's back — even though they fear she's a bit young to be a mom. "Her sisters have tried to give as much advice as possible," a source tells PEOPLE magazine in January. "The family is still worried because Kylie is so young, but they will all support and help her once the baby arrives." See below what fans think of the name she chose:

Like I'm honestly just very underwhelmed with Stormi & after the care with which she named each of her lipsticks I expected better — Keira Gilleechi (@gilleechi) February 6, 2018

are the kardashians actually creating a weather forecast of kids ‘it’s going to be stormi, with a chance of rain, in the north of chicago’ — Sam Toogood (@SamToogood_) February 6, 2018

Kylie Jenner did not hide her pregnancy from me for 9 month to name her baby Stormi… wtf. — Courtney (@courtbby_) February 6, 2018

Kylie's disappearance from the media for the last 9 months was the calm before the stormi lol — megan fowler (@meganlfowlerr) February 6, 2018

So Kylie Jenner named her baby after Trump's porn star mistress – Stormi? — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) February 6, 2018

Kylie Jenner named her child Stormi so when I have a kid I'm going to name it Humiditi — Leah (@leahcieslewicz) February 6, 2018

so in the Kardashian’s family there’s a reign and a stormi, so Khloe better name her kid cloudie or lightning — Caps (@capri530) February 6, 2018

y’all dumbasses thought kylie named her kid after a butterfly and she named it stormi pic.twitter.com/HnTkgauUEd — breanna (@nataliesglitter) February 6, 2018

'stormi' is the kind of name that i'd call my nintendog back in 2006 — ben (@ben_johns) February 6, 2018

I had a DREAM last night that my SAINT of a friend PENELOPE was holding out a MASON jar catching REIGN coming from the NORTH WEST side of CHICAGO. Guess it was a STORMI night… — stefani (@iiordanou) February 6, 2018

The Kardashians must literally pull weather related names out of a hat when they name their babies!!!North ??? Stormi ??? JUST CALL IT KATIE OR SOMETHING — Evan (@EvansPosts) February 6, 2018

Stormi sounds like a pokemon name. — Estefania Dimas (@estefania_dm) February 6, 2018

Honestly, I genuinely love the name Stormi — MAYA (@adon_beliv) February 6, 2018

Pretty creative tweets, right? But of course Kim Kardashian, 37, also sparked major conversation when she announced on Jan. 19 that she had named her newborn daughter Chicago West. So let’s be real, if you’re a Kardashian, there are ALWAYS going to be haters out there!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do YOU think of Kylie’s baby’s name? Does her choice surprise you?