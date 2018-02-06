Kris Jenner Gushes That Kylie Is An ‘Amazing Mom’ To Newborn Daughter

It looks like Kylie Jenner has already gotten the hang of motherhood — at least according to her own mom, Kris Jenner!

Kylie Jenner, 20, only gave birth to her first child five days ago, but her mom, Kris Jenner, says she’s taking to parenting like a pro! “She’s amazing. An amazing mom,” Kris gushed to People on Feb. 5. The Kardashian momager also admitted to “bawling” like crazy when she watched Kylie’s pregnancy video, which documented her journey throughout the last nine months. The video was Kylie’s way of letting her fans in on what she’s been up to, since she made a point to stay super private and under the radar during her pregnancy. “I was crying so hard, especially at the end,” Kris revealed. “And I still cried.”

The birth of Kylie’s baby gave kris her eight grandchild — she’s also a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids, Kim Kardashian’s three kids and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream. Soon, she’ll add a ninth to the mix when Khloe Kardashian gives birth later this year. “It’s overwhelming, it’s a lot of little people,” Kris told Entertainment Tonight. “I love it though. I love every second of it. It’s such a blessing.” She added that she’s “really proud” of Kylie and, gushed that “it just doesn’t get any better than this.” The Kardashian/Jenner family has gone through a LOT of hard times, but it’s safe to say they’re definitely riding a high right now!

“Kylie is in absolute seventh heaven,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Being a mom is everything she imagined and more. The second Kylie looked into her baby’s eyes, she fell head over heels in love. She’s never seen anything so perfect in her life.”

