Kian Lawley: Youtube Star Fired From First Feature Film After Racist Video Surfaces

Yeah, this was probably the right decision. Kian Lawley, a YouTube star, was fired from, ‘The Hate U Give, a movie about police brutality, after a video showed him dropping the ‘n-word.’

“Due to the controversy surrounding his past comments and behavior, Kian Lawley will no longer appear in The Hate U Give,” 20th Century Fox said in a statement on Feb. 5, according to Variety. The 22-year-old YouTube star was given the boot after an old video resurfaced, one that showed him making racist remarks. “We’re all black drinking purple Kool-aid and eating Kentucky fried mother**king chicken,” he said, before dropping the n-word. Wonderful. You can see the video — Warning: Graphic Language — by clicking here.

Just a FYI – The Hate U Give is based off the young adult novel by Angie Thomas, that follows Starr Carter, a young woman who is moved to activism after she witnesses the police shooting an unarmed friend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amandla Stenberg, 19, is set to play Starr, with Kian playing her love interest at the prep school she attends. Having a guy who used racist language star in a film about racism seemed problematic, so firing Kian seemed to be the right decision.

Even he thinks so. Kian offered an apology after he was cut from the film. “Words have power and can do damage. I own mine and I am sorry,” he said in a statement to Variety. “I respect Fox’s decision to recast this role for ‘The Hate U Give’ as it is an important story, and it would not be appropriate for me to be involved considering the actions of my past. I understand the impact and I have grown and learned since then. From now on I plan to use my voice for positive change.”

His apology came after he responded to the initial backlash on Twitter. “f u don’t learn from ur mistakes, u can never grow as a person. i’ve learned a lot & i am grateful to have the power to change. i never want to be who i was yesterday. we’re in a constant battle to become a better version of ourselves, use ur voice as ur weapon.” Kian’s fans, upset that he was fired, actually attacked the book’s author, and Angie had to fire back at all the online hate she was getting.

if u don’t learn from ur mistakes, u can never grow as a person. i’ve learned a lot & i am grateful to have the power to change. i never want to be who i was yesterday. we’re in a constant battle to become a better version of ourselves, use ur voice as ur weapon. — Kian Lawley (@KianLawley) February 4, 2018

Oh, only you knew half of what I've gone through because of this. Half of the tears that have been shed. The disappointment and heartbreak. Don't assume, sweets. Everything I've Tweeted is out of sheer disappointment in someone I love. They know. I know. That's all that matters. — Angie Thomas Doesn't Control Movies (@angiecthomas) February 5, 2018

Feel free to love your fave. But know that there is a TON of pain associated with this, more than you know. If I subtweet, I subtweet. I do what I want on my Twitter because yep, I'm a grown woman. — Angie Thomas Doesn't Control Movies (@angiecthomas) February 5, 2018

So much for Kian’s big screen debut. He’s best known for his YouTube channel, but has co-starred in the Fullsceen series H8TERS and the AwesomnessTV features Before I Fall and Shovel Buddies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He’ll have to wait a bit longer before making his major studio debut. In the meantime, The Hate U Give will have to pull an All The Money In The World. The film wrapped in November, and now, they have to recast the roll, reshoot Kian’s scenes and completely replace him, like how Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott’s film.

What do you think about Kian getting fired, HollywoodLifers?