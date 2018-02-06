Kardashian Babies: See Adorable Pics Of Chicago, Dream & More — Do They All Look Alike?

There’s no doubt the Kardashians make cute kids — and we’ve got the proof! Check out precious baby pics of Chi, Dream & more and tell us, do you see the resemblance?

Those Kardashian genes are strong! Now that the Kar-Jenner sisters are having babies, the new generation of Kardashians is beginning to form — and so far, the youngest members of the famous fam are beyond adorable! But not only are they cute, they also bare a pretty strong resemblance to each other. From North West, 4 1/2, to Dream Kardashian, 15 months, these little ones prove the apples don’t fall far from the trees! Click here to see recent pics of all the Kardashian kids.

Although Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, only welcomed their third child, Chicago West, on Jan. 15, baby Chi isn’t the newest addition of the Kardashian clan. Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to her first kid, a baby girl, on Feb. 1! While we await the baby’s first pic — and the unveiling of her name — we can enjoy baby pics of the elder Kardashian kids. Chicago made her first appearance in Kylie’s pregnancy video, which the makeup mogul released on Feb. 4. In the vid, Kim can be seen holding her newborn daughter and telling Kylie, “I think we’re going to go with Chicago.” Kylie then cradles her new niece, and during the special moment, the camera zooms in on Chi’s sweet face.

Already, there’s no denying that Chicago looks exactly like her two older siblings: North and Saint West, 2. And the same goes for all three of Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 38, and Scott Disick‘s, 34, kids. All the Disick siblings look crazy-similar, from Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3. And especially as babies, all SIX of these cuties looked alike! But we can’t forget about Dream, the only child of Rob Kardashian, 30. Little Dream, whose mom is Blac Chyna, 29, certainly looks like a Kardashian as well, I mean, just compare a pic of baby Dream to a pic of baby Rob! The next child to join the Kardashian kids club? Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, soon-to-be-born bundle of joy!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you see any resemblance between the Kardashian kids? Are you excited to see the first pic of Kylie’s baby?