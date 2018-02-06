Is Jenelle Evans Pregnant With Baby #4? — She Responds To Speculation With Bare Belly Pic

Plagued with pregnancy rumors once again, Jenelle Evans took a bold photo of her bare stomach to end the speculation for good! So is she or isn’t she? See the pic here!

Jenelle Evans, 26, is fed UP with false reports of her being pregnant. Expressing her annoyance over the latest batch of pregnancy rumors, the Teen Mom star decided to take things into her own hands. In an effort to prove she is NOT expecting baby number four with husband David Eason, Jenelle posted a photo of her bare stomach on Twitter! Desperate times call for bold measures, right? Click here to see pics of Jenelle’s past baby bumps.

“Now the @ theinquisitr is FASELY trying to report that I’m pregnant with baby 4 and has @ ok_magazine convinced and also writing FALSE statements about me once again,” the mom-of-three wrote on social media along with her belly pic. “So kill your curiosity, I’m not pregnant.” Point taken, Jenelle — way to be straightforward! Commenters however, apparently do not feel sorry for the reality star. “Isn’t this the drama you said you weren’t entertaining?” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Anything to try and stay relevant huh?” Ouch!

Jenelle is already the proud mom of sons Jace Vahn Evans, 8, and Kaiser Orion Griffith, 3. She and David also have a child together, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, 1. Back in December, fans also speculated that Jenelle was pregnant after she posted a photo of herself and David. However, Jenelle soon put those rumors to rest by commenting on the pic herself. “that’s just my kangaroo pouch lmfao,” she wrote. New pregnancy speculation surrounding Jenelle seems to pop up every couple of months. But for now at least, we know there is no bump here!

