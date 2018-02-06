Happy Birthday, Charlie Heaton: See His Sweetest Pics With Gorgeous GF Natalia Dyer

‘Stranger Things’ star Charlie Heaton is 24 years old today, Feb. 6! Let’s take a look at his and Natalia Dyers sweetest pics together to celebrate!

Happy birthday Charlie Heaton! This Stranger Things star has just turned 24 and what better way to celebrate than to take a look and his and Natalia Dyer’s sweetest pics together! Reports of the two stars dating surfaced earlier in January of 2017. We finally saw some PDA from them in November after Charlie’s unfortunate cocaine drug bust. The pair was spotted after Natalia, 20, flew to London to see her man because he apparently had a travel ban to the United States, bummer! They looked pretty cute while they walked hand in hand, though. Charlie’s drug issues didn’t seem to stop Natalia from hanging out with him though, the two have been seen plenty of times together since!

The couple have also posted some cute pics of each other on Instagram too! So it definitely looks like they are very much an exclusive couple. How sweet is it to have an on screen romance take place in real life as well, truly special! The two have shared some sweet moments on red carpet events as well. The two shared a cute moment laughing together at the National Television Awards in London earlier this month. They also looked super sweet together at their first debut as a couple at the the British Fashion Awards back in Dec. 2017.

Perhaps cutest of all, the couple was spotted in London back in Nov. 10 sharing a sweet kiss! Though the two haven’t officially declared their romance together, their body language certainly suggests they are totally into each other. We definitely can’t wait to see more cute pics from the hot new couple, both on screen and off! And speaking of on screen, Netflix announced they’re renewing Stranger Things for a third season, we’re so excited! We’re still shook after watching Stranger Things 2, and we cannot wait to see what else is going to happen between Jonathan and Nancy in Hawkins!

