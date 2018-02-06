Carson Wentz Is Engaged: Eagles QB Pops The Question To GF Madison Oberg After Super Bowl Win

And, that’s 2 rings for Carson Wentz! — The Eagles QB proposed to his girlfriend, Maddie Oberg, on February 6! See the romantic photos and her stunning ring!

Carson Wentz is engaged! The 25-year-old [currently] injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback proposed to his girlfriend, Madison “Maddie” Oberg on February 6! “She said YES!” Wentz wrote on both Instagram and Twitter, accompanied by numerous engagement photos. “And now Maddie and I both got us a ring! Can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough,”he continued.

Wentz proposed on what appears to be a rooftop venue with a castle structure. String lights hung above the couple, as Wentz was surrounded by candles, while down on one knee. He shared touching photos from the proposal [as seen below], where Oberg showed off her stunning, circular diamond, as the pair celebrated their engagement. After “she said yes!” Wentz lifted Oberg in his arms as they shared a sweet hug together.

The NFL pro’s proposal came after he scored a ring of his own when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the reigning champs, the New England Patriots, in Super Bowl 52, [41-33]. Wentz was sidelined for the big game, after leading the Eagles through a star season, with a torn ACL in his left knee. Oberg was by his side during his December 2017, surgery. Click here to see highlights from Super Bowl 52!

It’s unclear when Wentz and Oberg began dating, although reports claim they were first linked in early 2017. Oberg makes frequent cameos on Wentz’s social media, and appears to not have any social accounts of her own. Wentz made their relationship Instagram official in December 2017, when he posted a photo of Oberg spending the holidays with him.

Oberg reportedly studied elementary education at Missouri Southern State University. She also accompanied Wentz on a mission trip to Haiti in 2017, according to reports.

HollywoodLifers, leave your well wishes in the comments!