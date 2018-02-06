Kylie Jenner Could Keep New Baby Away From Travis Scott At Anytime — Attorney Explains

After Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s big fight, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the new mom could keep her baby daddy from seeing little Stormi in the future.

New mom Kylie Jenner, 20, and baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, had a blowout fight on Feb. 5 and if she wants to get back at him by not letting the rapper see their daughter Stormi, she’s got every legal right. TMZ reported that the couple doesn’t have a custody arrangement and that works in Kylie’s favor. “Not having a defined custody agreement in place means that the father’s are essentially taking a leap of faith that the mother’s are going to be nice and allow them regular visitations and parenting time and let them see their children when they want to,” California Family Attorney David Pisarra tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“If there isn’t any formal custody arrangement in place, this means that she is behaving on good will with the father and allow time for him to be a good dad. Kylie can keep Travis away from her baby at anytime for any reason she feels fit,” David adds. Kylie will be raising Stormi in her Calabasas mansion where the infant already has a massive clothes and shoes closet the size of a small apartment. It’s going to be up her to let Travis spend as much or as little time with their baby girl.

As we reported EXCLUSIVELY, the couple just had a huge fight on Feb. 5 that had the rapper speeding away from Kylie’s home. “Travis and Kylie just had their first major blowout fight, 4 days after becoming parents. While the cause of the fight is not entirely clear, Travis did storm out of her Calabasas home visibly angry and sped back to his house in Beverly Hills,” an eyewitness to the Feb. 5 incident told HollywoodLife.com. “Travis left Kylie and their new baby in a raging fury, and began speeding home, illegally passing cars, driving recklessly and was very visibly mad as he drove to back to his place. He was clearly upset and very bothered about what had just happened inside with Kylie.”

So far Travis has kept the biggest promise he made to Kylie, which was being there for their daughter’s birth. As we saw in the couple’s beautiful 11 minute “To Our Daughter” video, he was also there for Kylizzle on her birthday and over the holidays, making sure he spend some time with his pregnant lady. The rapper even accompanied her on doctor’s visits! They’ve got a beautiful five-day-old daughter, and Ky revealed her name and a precious first photo on Feb. 6. Let’s just hope the new mom and dad are getting past whatever caused their huge fight for the sake of little Stormi.

