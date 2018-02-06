Kylie Jenner Could Keep New Baby Away From Travis Scott At Anytime — Attorney Explains
After Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s big fight, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the new mom could keep her baby daddy from seeing little Stormi in the future.
New mom Kylie Jenner, 20, and baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, had a blowout fight on Feb. 5 and if she wants to get back at him by not letting the rapper see their daughter Stormi, she’s got every legal right. TMZ reported that the couple doesn’t have a custody arrangement and that works in Kylie’s favor. “Not having a defined custody agreement in place means that the father’s are essentially taking a leap of faith that the mother’s are going to be nice and allow them regular visitations and parenting time and let them see their children when they want to,” California Family Attorney David Pisarra tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
