Omarosa Manigault: 5 Things To Know About Trump’s Former Political Aide

From the White House to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, here’s everything you need to know about the infamous Omarosa Manigualt!

1.) Omarosa Manigault, 44, shot to international fame after appearing on the very first season of ‘The Apprentice’. Omarosa’s game-playing tactics on The Apprentice were deemed somewhat controversial, leading her to be known as the reality show’s first villain figure. Four years later in 2008, Omarosa joined the cast of Celebrity Apprentice as the only original Apprentice cast member to ever be invited back. On the second version of the show she was known for butting heads with Piers Morgan and being fired in the 10th episode.

2.) Omarosa was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio. She later attended and graduated from Central State University with a bachelors degree in broadcast journalism. The future entrepreneur moved to Washington, D.C. where she attended Howard University and received her masters. In the 90’s Omarosa dipped into the political workforce by working for Vice President Al Gore during President Bill Clinton’s time in the White House. Little did she know that would not be her first or last job in the White House!

3.) In July 2016 Omarosa announced that she was working for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. She was named the Director of African-American Outreach, and in December 2016 it was revealed she would be transferring to the President-elect’s White House staff. However, after only a year working under the Trump administration, Omarosa resigned in December 2017 — though there are multiple reports disputing Omarosa’s claim and instead claiming she was fired.

4.) Omarosa dated late actor Michael Clarke Duncan. The pair started dating after meeting randomly in a Whole Foods in 2010. Sadly, two years later in 2012, it was Omarosa who found Michael after he suffered a devastating cardiac arrest. After two months in the hospital, Michael died in September of that year.

5.) Omarosa married her husband, John Newman, in 2017. Four years after losing Michael, Omarosa found love again and settled down. Her husband, John, is the Senior Pastor at a church in Jacksonville, Florida. They pair wed on April 8 at the Trump International Hotel, and it’s been reported that Omarosa was able to take bridal party photos in the White House — though they have never been released.

