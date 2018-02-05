Kendall Long: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Beauty Facing Off Against Krystal

Kendall Long is getting a 2-on-1 with Krystal Nielson on the Feb. 5 episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s what to know about Kendall, including her Kardashian link!

1. Kendall can sing and play the ukulele! Kendall has her own YouTube channel where she’s posts her performances. Kendall has a great voice. She shares her covers of songs and also her original songs! Kendall also debuted an original ukulele song recently in honor of Arie Luyendyk Jr.!

2. She has a Kardashian connection! Kendall has a twin sister named Kylie! Whoa. The twins are 26 years old, so they were Kendall and Kylie before Kendall and Kylie Jenner were a thing. But that’s not all. She previously designed sets for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special, according to RealityTVWorld.com. So Kendall and Kylie are basically Kardashians.

3. She designs sets for TV shows. In addition to KUWTK, she’s a set dresser for Not Safe with Nikki Glaser on Comedy Central. She’s also designed sets for the MTV show Ridiculousness.

4. She’s obsessed with taxidermy. Kendall definitely turned heads at the beginning of season 22 by revealing her love of taxidermy, which is the preserving of an animal’s body via stuffing or mounting. Kendall has plenty of photos of stuffed raccoons, a preserved bat, and more on her Instagram page. When asked what animal she’d like to be, she said a bat! “My sister said my spirit animal was a bat because I see beauty in dark things,” she said, according to her ABC bio.

5. She’s a great photographer! Kendall loves to take photos of nature, animals, and all her adventures.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Don’t miss Kendall and Krystal’s two-on-one date. Will Kendall make it to the next round? You’ll just have to wait and see!

