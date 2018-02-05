Whitney Port Admits She Was A Bit ‘Vain’ Before Son’s Birth & Was ‘Self-Conscious’ While Pregnant

While pregnant, Whitney Port gained 40 lbs., & speaking with HL exclusively, she confessed it was a ‘really tough’ time for her. Find out what made it so difficult here!

Whitney Port, 32, and her husband Tim Rosenman welcomed a precious baby boy in July of last year. And now that their son, Sonny Sanford, is six months old, Whitney is able to look back on her first pregnancy with the kind of clarity only hindsight can provide. After all, Whitney has been super open about her pregnancy journey and even her life postpartum, and she’s admitted time and time again that being pregnant was HARD for her! One of the toughest parts? Gaining all that baby weight! Click here to see pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

Speaking with Whitney at an event for WaterWipes on Jan. 24, the former Hills star got super candid with us. Not only did she open about her difficult pregnancy and self-conscious feelings, but she also revealed she suffered from some “hormonal imbalance” after welcoming Sonny, and that was challenging too! “For me, gaining the weight was hard,” Whitney told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY when asked what about her pregnancy was difficult. “I had a really tough time with my body image.” The blonde beauty then admitted that prior to becoming a mom, she was probably a little TOO concerned with her appearance, but getting pregnant quickly helped her gain perspective.

“Before I got pregnant, health and fitness were very important to me,” the fashion designer and author explained. “I think I was a little bit more vain. Watching my body change and seeing things happen to it that I couldn’t really control was hard. I wondered if my husband was still attracted to me and I didn’t feel very good in clothes.” And while Whitney acknowledged that she may sound “a little superficial,” she made an excellent point that how you feel about yourself truly does “effect your attitude and personality.”

“That was rough for me,” the mom-of-one continued. “You see yourself one way and then you stop having control over it.” But for Whitney, it wasn’t JUST about the weight. “It’s little things,” she added. “Like I got all these random red spots on my chest — they were broken blood vessels. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, is this ever going to go away?’ I was very self-conscious about it. I looked like I had chicken pox on my chest. But it all goes away!”

However, while Whitney bounced back into shape extremely quickly after giving birth to Sonny, and her broken blood vessels cleared up, she found herself with OTHER challenges once her son officially arrived. Upfront, Whitney told us that she did NOT have postpartum depression, which is a serious type of depression that typically needs to be treated by a medical professional. She did, however, tell us she had a “hormonal imbalance.”

“It was bad. I was really emotional and would cry at anything for about a month,” Whitney revealed. “I thought I was going to come home and be the happiest person ever since I just had a baby. And then I felt really guilty that I wasn’t the happiest person ever. And then I think I was even more hard on myself, which is just a vicious cycle.” In the end though, Whitney got through it, and she’s doing the best she can balancing work, motherhood, and her marriage “day by day.”

When asked how she juggles everything in her busy life, Whitney candidly admitted, “I don’t.” “Honestly every day is different. I don’t feel like I balance it. I don’t know if anybody ever truly finds balance. You have to just take it day-by-day,” she said. “I think it’s all about being easy on yourself and not expecting yourself to find a balance. If one day you have a day where you didn’t get any work done, all you did was spend quality time with the baby, don’t be hard on yourself for that. That was a day well spent.”

As of right now, Whitney and Tim are enjoying being parents to a newborn. Little Sonny turned six months old last month, and he’s already “so much more aware of his surroundings,” according to Whitney. When it comes to expanding their family, Whitney is, once again, taking things one step at a time. “I’m definitely not there. Honestly, a lot of me doesn’t want to have more [kids],” she told us. “But I know that a lot of people say that when they’ve just had a baby. I always say, ‘Give me two years, give me some space from this baby stage and we’ll see.’” Sounds like a perfect plan to us!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love how open and honest Whitney has been about her pregnancy and post-pregnancy journey?