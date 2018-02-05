Wendy Williams Slams ‘Selfish’ Kim Kardashian For Chicago West Debut In Kylie’s Baby Reveal

Wendy Williams continues to slam Kim Kardashian! She managed to call Kim ‘selfish’ while congratulating Kylie Jenner on the birth of her daughter!

Wendy Williams, 53, seems to have it out for Kim Kardashian, 36! While congratulating Kylie Jenner, 20, on the February 1st birth of her baby girl, she called Kim “selfish” for debuting her new daughter, Chicago West in Kylie’s pregnancy video. “Also in the video we saw Chicago West for the first time, which is Kim and Kanye’s new daughter, which I thought was selfish..,” Wendy said during “Hot Topics” on February 4. “This is Kylie’s moment to do Kylie’s thing and then Kim just showed up with the baby. I think it’s selfish,” she continued.

The talk show host also took a shot at Kylie, despite her congratulations to the young star. “I thought this was cute,” Wendy said about Kylie’s 11-minute pregnancy video. “But, she’s only 20, what a mess,” she scoffed, before seemingly throwing shade at Kylie’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25. Wendy sarcastically added that the rapper was by Kylie’s side during the birth, “until he gets called onto set.” Wendy has been adamant about her prediction that Travis will leave Kylie after the baby’s birth, and it seems like she’s sticking to it.

Wendy’s “selfish” remark about Kim came less than a week after she slammed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for posting another nude selfie on Instagram. “It is clear that Kanye [West] does not pay attention to you,” Wendy said on January 30. “It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight. And… Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this?” she continued.

Kylie revealed her well-hidden pregnancy on February 4, telling the world that she gave birth to a “beautiful and healthy baby girl” on February 1. She debuted a lengthy video, which documented her entire pregnancy while she was away from the spotlight. The video contained cameos from all of her famous sisters, her birthday party and bridal shower, as well as the actual birth itself.

The makeup mogul then took to Instagram with a long message to her fans apologizing for keeping them “in the dark through all the assumptions,” over the past nine months. Kylie admitted that despite showing her fans most of her life, pregnancy was something she wanted to keep private; Similar to her sis Khloe Kardashian‘s first trimester, where she kept her pregnancy hidden. Ultimately, Kylie said that “pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience,” she’s had in her entire life. Kylie admitted that she’s actually going to miss pregnancy and thanked her friends, family and fans.

