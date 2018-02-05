Winter Olympics: Meet The Amazing American Women Going For The Gold At The 2018 Games

The USA has a good chance to win big at the Winter Olympics, all thanks to these awesome women. Get to know these incredible athletes.

Forget the Super Bowl, the NBA All-Star Game or the Daytona 500. The real big sports extravaganza is the 2018 Winter Olympics, and this year, the United States is in a good position to rack up some major wins thanks to the women on its roster. Team USA will be breaking barriers and (hopefully) breaking records when they head to PyeongChang, South Korea to compete in all the winter events. All eyes will be on Erin Jackson, 25, and Maame Biney, 18. These two women shattered the glass ceiling when they qualified for the Olympics. Maame and Erin became the first African-American women to qualify for the U.S. speedskating team. Mame’s specialty is the short track, while Erin, a former roller derby and roller blading pro, looks to dominate the long-track.

“I’ve known Maame since we were little,” speedskater Thomas Hong told Washington’s Top News. “Maame’s always been a phenomenal talent; she’s always been a great person on and off the ice. We never really considered the fact that she’d be the first black (female) speedskater to ever make the team. It’s kind of nice to know that someone I’m close to is writing history, and I’m excited to be her teammate.”

The United States women’s Olympic hockey team looks to finally win gold. The top prize has eluded them since women’s hockey first debuted in 1998. Twenty years after becoming an Olympic sport, will the squad that finished first in the 2016 IIHF Women’s World Ranking – featuring Hilary Knight, 28, Meghan Duggan, 30, and the Lamoreux twins (Monique and Joceylne, 28) – leave South Korea with gold around their necks?

Two women expected to score big are the superstars of the slopes, Lindsey Vonn, 33, and Mikaela Shiffrin, 22. Mikaela, considered the “best slalom skier in the world,” is so good she practically shattered a new world record before breakfast. She picked up a gold at Sochi in 2014 and she looks to add to her collection. Lindsey missed out on Sochi due to a knee injury, so this is a chance for her to remind everyone why she’s regarded as one of the best alpine racers to ever put on a pair of skis.

To learn more about the US women, visit teamusa.org. The Olympics begin live on February 8!

There are so many amazing women competing, HollywoodLifers. Check out the gallery above to see some. Who do you want to see win gold at the Olympic games?