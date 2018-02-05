Tyga’s ‘Very Emotional’ Over Birth Of Kylie Jenner’s Baby: He Misses Her Now More Than Ever

Now that Kylie Jenner’s baby has arrived, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how her ex Tyga is missing his former GF more than ever and thinks her infant could still be his.

Kylie Jenner is an excited new mom and she showed the world in a sweet video that BF and baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, had been a loving and supportive presence throughout her pregnancy. He was even there in the delivery room when the 20-year-old gave birth to the couple’s baby girl on Feb. 1. While there’s bliss throughout the Kar-Jenner household, Ky’s ex Tyga, 28, is facing the harsh reality that she’s now forever tied to another man and he likely won’t ever get her back. “Tyga has been very emotional since learning of the birth of Kylie’s baby. He is struggling with all types of feelings and he doesn’t know what to do,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kylie gave birth to a healthy 8 lb 9 oz baby girl which means she was full term when the baby came just a month into 2018. She only started dating Travis last April, so they got pregnant right away. The reality star and Tyga had broke up just one month prior and the rapper is still hoping that he could be the baby’s real daddy. “He has a lot of questions and most importantly he still wonders if there is a chance if that baby could be his. Tyga misses Kylie now more than ever, really wants to meet the baby and wants some clarity and or closure on their situation,” our insider continues.

“Tyga can’t keep living wondering if that baby could be his… he wants to know for sure so he can man-up and be a good father, or try to move on once and for all,” our source adds. It must be killing Tyga that after he spent three years being a loving an attentive boyfriend to Kylie, she got pregnant right away by the very first man she dated after they broke up. Ever since he’s spent the last year dating girls who look just like his ex , all while she was getting ready to become a new mom with her new guy. Tyga even stepped out with a Kylie look-alike at Vegas’ Tao nightclub on Feb. 3. While he can date plenty of dark-haired, brown-eyed beauties with big booties and lips, he’s never going to get the real thing back.

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s any chance at all that Tyga cold be Kylie’s baby’s real dad?