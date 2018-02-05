Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why Fans Are Convinced They Named Their Baby Girl ‘Butterfly’

Those who’ve been paying attention to Kylie Jenner’s cryptic posts & her pregnancy vid have a new theory that she named her baby Butterfly — and it actually makes sense!

While Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, pregnancy is no longer a secret, and she already revealed she gave birth on Feb. 1 to a baby girl, there’s just one major thing left that fans are dying to know — what did she and Travis Scott, 25, name their daughter? Well, especially detail-oriented fans claim they already know the answer, and they seriously may be on to something! After Kylie announced her pregnancy and her daughter’s birth in one full swoop on Feb. 4, Twitter blew up with name theories. One theory in particular however gained more steam than the others, and it has to do with messages Kylie has been sending her fans for months now. Click here to see pics of Kylie Jenner hiding her baby bump.

Perhaps the most evidence for this theory though stems from Kylie’s new pregnancy video, which she also released on Feb. 4. Not only are there butterflies in the baby’s nursery, which were shown in the video, but Kylie and Travis got matching butterfly tattoos. The rapper also has a song called “Butterfly Effect.” In addition to the nursery butterflies, the video also zooms in on a butterfly necklace Kylie is wearing in one of the clips, which she’s sporting alongside a “baby girl” necklace. And earlier in her pregnancy, Kylie Instagrammed a photo of herself wearing a bunch of pink butterfly rings.

But while some fans think she straight up named the little girl Butterfly, others think she and Travis took a more subtle approach and maybe named her something that MEANS butterfly. And other fans think her name may just be butterfly related — like Chrysalis. A few are even guessing it’s a species of butterfly, like Monarch. “I bet @ KylieJenner ‘s daughter is gonna be named Monarch or some butterfly species,” one person tweeted.

Another fan said, “Real question is why did the camera person zoom in on the butterfly necklace in Kylie Jenner’s baby announcement video? Is the baby called Butterfly? Does the name mean Butterfly? Why do I care so much?” We’re with you guys, there are still SO many questions left! A final bit of crazy, possible evidence is that Kylie herself tweeted a butterfly emoji back in May, which is the month she would have found out she was expecting!

🦋 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 27, 2017

