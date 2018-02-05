The Pearson family will bury their beloved Jack on the Feb. 6 episode of ‘This Is Us.’ Watch the new preview, which features a blast from the past.

Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) may be dead, but the Pearson family must move on. But first, they must bury Jack. The Pearson family is seen dressed in black for Jack’s funeral in the preview for the Feb. 6 episode. Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) look absolutely grief-stricken. The funeral brings a familiar face back into Rebecca’s life: Dr. K (Gerald McRaney). Remember, Dr. K is the man who helped deliver Kate, Kevin, and their brother. “Hello, Rebecca,” he says in the final moments of the promo. Dr. K had some incredible words for Jack when they lost one of the triplets, so you know that he’ll have some comforting words for Rebecca.

The episode will also continue to show how the family grieve’s Jack’s death. “I don’t understand how he died,” Kate tells her mother. Rebecca may have been at a hospital, but she’s just as shocked as anyone. Jack was alive one minute, and the next he was gone. He died suddenly of a heart attack, due to complications from the house fire. But his love endures. “I want my kids to be OK. I want my family to be OK,” Jack says to someone in a flashback. Does Jack just want to make us cry?

The synopsis for the Feb. 6 episode reads: “The history of the Pearsons as told through the life of the family car.” This Is Us is airing an all-new episode just two days after the Super Bowl. The show will air at its regular time of 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

