T.I. Claps Back At Raven Symone After She Calls Him A Disgrace: ‘Get Off Your High Horse’

Eek! T.I. is speaking out against Raven Symone after she shared a negative post about him and other successful African American male rappers on her Instagram.

Yikes! Disney Channel star Raven Symone, 32, took to Instagram over the weekend to post an iconic photo originally posted by rapper Speech, 49, that featured various successful black men rappers, including T.I., 37, posing while holding up drinks at Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation brunch. The photo included a very harsh caption by an unknown user that criticized the men in the photo by saying they became rich and famous by bringing out the worst black stereotypes, including drug dealing and pimping, and now Raven’s getting some serious backlash from it! T.I. and one of the other rappers featured in the pic, Trey Songz, 33, posted their own comments about the That’s So Raven star and they weren’t very encouraging! Tip shared a photo with a quote by Oscar Wilde on Feb. 4 that read, “Every saint has a past & every sinner has a future” along with his own personal caption aimed at Ms. Symone. “@ravensymone Our sins ain’t no greater than yours ma’am. The air must be thin as hell up there on that high horse you sittin on. Somebody please let me know…WTF up wit shawty?,” the caption read. Trey followed suit when he left a couple of comments on T.I.’s post that said, “It’s so sad that she’s really a clown” and “Speech too.”

The controversial caption on Speech’s photo read, “A group of so-called ‘successful’ Black men (minus [Khaled] racially) who became rich and famous from perpetuating the worst Black stereotypes to the ears and eyes of the whole planet like drug dealing, pimping, murdering other Black men and disrespecting Black women,” her post read, which was a repost of a tweet that came over to Instagram in meme form. “I know, making observations is being a hater. Cheers.” Raven deleted her post shortly after the backlash started coming in and replaced it with another post that read, “Deleted my post because the comments were not something I want my underage followers looking at. I’m not deleting because I don’t believe in what I said.”

This isn’t the first time Raven received backlash for things she’s done or said. Back in Dec. 2016, Raven’s former co-star Orlando Brown, , posted a video in which he told her to stop trolling him after she recast his role in the That’s So Raven spinoff series.

