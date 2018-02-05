‘Siesta Key’: Kelsey Admits She Worked Her ‘Ass Off’ To Be A Model & Teases Her Future With Garrett

Kelsey Owens gives us EXCLUSIVE scoop on her rough modeling trip to NYC during the Feb. 5 episode of ‘Siesta Key.’ Plus, does she see a future with Garrett now that he and Juliette are broken up?

Rejection and criticism are a part of the modeling industry that Kelsey Owens became all too familiar with on the Feb. 5 episode of Siesta Key. This week’s ep followed Kelsey as she traveled to NYC to try and re-start her career as a model. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned — various industry professionals flat-out told Kelsey that she didn’t have what it takes to be an editorial or high fashion model. “I think I went to New York with more of a confidence and thinking I was going to do really well because I was surrounded by everyone in Siesta Key telling me, ‘You’re going to do great, you’re going to kill it! We know you have what it takes!'” Kelsey admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So I had that boosting me up. But then I get there and it was like…I hadn’t been in the industry in SO long. I know how harsh it is, but I also kind of expected it to not be as harsh right off the bat.”

Kelsey traveled as a model when she was a teenager, but decided to take a step back from the industry when she realized she wasn’t genuinely happy. Then, her mom was diagnosed with MS, and she spent a few years getting her settled in Florida before feeling comfortable enough to pick modeling back up again. Of course, her life has changed drastically since the last time she was modeling professionally — she’s become a star in her own right thanks to Siesta Key. “Some people [in the modeling industry] don’t exactly respect [me being on the show] because they’re like…you’re just on a reality show, you’ve never worked in modeling,” she explained. “But in reality, I worked my ass off to be doing that. But other clients think [the show[ is ocol becuase it helps me brand myself.”

While Kelsey was in the Big Apple with Madisson Hausburg, the drama in Siesta Key was at an all-time high. The Feb. 5 episode also saw Juliette Porter officially ending things with Garrett Miller, Kelsey’s ex, to get back together with Alex Kompothecras. So, does that mean we’ll see Garrett and Kelsey rekindle things? “I would just say…him and I always have that connection,” Kelsey revealed. “But it’s a matter of us deciding if we think it’s best to go in that direction.” Looks like we’ll have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kelsey has what it takes to make it in the modeling industry?