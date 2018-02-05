Is Selena Gomez Worried About A Run-In With Justin Bieber’s Ex Hailey Baldwin At iHeart Awards?

Has Selena Gomez buried the hatchet with Justin Bieber’s ex Hailey Baldwin? A source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HL about whether or not they’re still feuding!

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, went to counseling after he got back in touch with his ex Hailey Baldwin, 21, but has Selena moved on from their drama? A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about whether or not she’s made amends with Justin’s past relationship with Hailey. “Selena has chilled out a lot about Hailey Baldwin,” our source said. “The therapy sessions she and Justin had after he got back in touch with Hailey really did help. Justin was super patient with her and got really deep into his feelings on it all and explained why he wanted to be cool with Hailey. That gave Selena a lot of peace because she was able to see his side. It also helped that a few of Selena’s best friends have been spending time with Hailey. They’ve helped mend fences too.”

And when it comes to any future run-ins Selena might have with Hailey, she’s not anticipating any awkwardness to go down. “There’s not really bad blood between Selena and Hailey anymore, at least not from Selena’s side,” our source went on to say. “She’s worked though it.” The source added that Selena isn’t worried about a run in at the iHeart Music Awards as there is no bad blood anymore. The past, as they say, is in the past.

Thankfully, it looks like Selena and Hailey can smile and wave the next time they see each other.

