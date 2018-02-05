Chris Long & More Eagles Refuse To Visit Trump’s White House After Super Bowl Win

President Donald Trump congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles on their Super Bowl LII win, but they couldn’t care less how he feels.

Every year since 1865, sports teams have visited the White House after celebrating a big championship win, however this year that may not be the case. A few of the Philadelphia Eagles, who won their first ever Super Bowl on Feb. 4, have decided to skip their awarded visit with President Donald Trump. And we can’t say we blame them. Defensive end Chris Long, who skipped the tradition in 2017 when he played for the New England Patriots, has already said he won’t be attending this year. “No, I’m not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?” he said boldly in an interview with Pardon My Take on Jan. 28. Funny, right? We can’t imagine Trump will take that comment lightly. But good for Chris for doing what he feels is best.

Chris isn’t the only one who feels this way. His teammates Malcom Jenkins and Torrey Smith have also shared they won’t be attending after Trump’s strong criticism of the Take A Knee movement. Malcolm, who proudly raised his fist during the National Anthem this season, told CNN, “Nah, I personally do not anticipate attending.” Torrey, who also raised a fist, expressed an even more in-depth reason on his powerful decision to skip the White House visit, and we’re actually in awe of his stance.

“We read the news just like everyone else. You see Donald Trump tweet something… We have those conversations in the locker room, just like everyone else does in the workplace. We’re very informed about what goes on, and we’re trying to continue to educated ourselves,” Torrey said in an interview with Nj.com. Maybe if Trump was more careful about what he tweets, he’d get more visitors. Either way, we feel players should be allowed to choose whether or not they want to visit the White House.

