Did Melania Trump Just Swat Donald’s Hand Away? People Are Laughing At Yet Another PDA Diss

Melania Trump still doesn’t want to touch her husband Donald. We’ve got the latest video of her baller move by putting the stop to his hand holding attempt.

Wicked shade! Melania Trump, 47, is making it clear that husband Donald, 71, is still in the doghouse over his alleged 2006 affair involving porn star Stormy Daniels, 38. The first lady did her professional duty by accompanying the president to a speech in Ohio on Feb. 5, but while walking to an awaiting helicopter on the White House lawn she shut down his attempt to hold her hand. While it wasn’t the epic swat that she gave him on a 2017 trip abroad, Melania had her gorgeous yellow Ralph Lauren coat draped like a cape over her shoulders so she could keep her arms inside the garment. When Trump stopped to do a photo op of the couple for the cameras, he tried to grab her hand and she moved away from him, standing still and not letting her arms go away from her sides. Yeah, she’s totally not willing to play like everything is right between them.

Trump even tried to show affection to his wife by placing his hand on her back as they walked to the chopper, but Melania wasn’t having any of his attempts at PDA.This comes after she refused to accompany him to his first State of the Union address on Jan. 30, arriving separately which is unheard of for a first couple. Melania then made the baller move of wearing a white pantsuit to the event that looked exactly like the garment had been taken out of Trump’s nemesis Hillary Clinton‘s closet!

The last time the couple was pictured together looking like they were able to tolerate each other was on New Year’s Eve. Things have been incredibly frosty between them ever since the Wall Street Journal broke a story on Jan. 12 that Trump’s team allegedly paid Stormy $130K before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about an alleged yearlong affair back in 2006. That would have happened a year into Trump and Melania’s marriage and a few months after she gave birth to the couple’s son Barron, now 11. In addition to her epic SOTU shade, the first lady threw Trump some serious side eye after he enthusiastically greeted a bunch of cheerleaders at his Feb. 4 Super Bowl party.

Melania’s PDA shut down wasn’t lost on Twitter, and many people are thinking that she wears her “coat as a cape” look to purposefully block Donald from holding her hand.

Melania simply doesn't want to hold this man's hand (who can blame her). It's clear and obvious and not the first time. She's trapped!! Poor woman, she knows she can't leave him, separate or divorce him even if she wants. A person who marries for money usually earns every penny. — Charlie Caissie (@CNCaissie) February 5, 2018

I have realized that Melania wears her coats draped over her shoulders because it makes it impossible for Donald to hold her hand — totalwench (@totalwench) February 5, 2018

Looks like #Trump is reaching for the hand of #Melania but it is hidden behind her "caped" and shoulder-draped coat (think I've solved the mystery of #FLOTUS wearing her coats that way…) https://t.co/Rz7zR4Oz7Z — Paula Neal Mooney (@PAULANEALMOONEY) February 5, 2018

I have a good, good feeling you will come out of all this ok, @MELANIATRUMP (Don't hold that boy's tired hand if you don't want to, sister. Just wear that screaming yellow coat & look good.) pic.twitter.com/tezXKVdk3h — Victory (@JC_VictoryInMe) February 5, 2018

Our feelings exactly Melania,we don't want him either.We wish we could bat his hand, and make him leave us alone too! pic.twitter.com/OhCgdvnGCU — Flo Tillman (@FloriTill) February 5, 2018

Melania may as well wear barbed wire gloves!

In this case, wearing draped coat ensures she won't have to hold his hand. — Melinda~💜🍃🌼🌠 (@ImsoJinxy) February 5, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think Melania will divorce Donald once he leaves the White House?