Meek Mill Congratulates Eagles On Super Bowl Win From Prison As Fans Beg For His Release

Although Meek Mill, 30, was unable to attend Super Bowl 52 on February 4, he was still there in spirit and every Eagles fan made sure of it! The Philadelphia Eagles, celebrities and fans joined in on the #FreeMeekMill craze that took over the internet during the game. Fans rocked “Free Meek Mill” jerseys, including NBA star, Karl-Anthony Towns, 22, from the sidelines at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. LeBron James, 33, Kevin Hart, 38, and more celebrities and athletes took to social media in support of the rapper. Before Super Bowl 52, the Eagles — who eventually took home their first Lombardi Trophy, 41-33 — took the field to Meek’s music, and then celebrated in the locker room to his track, “Dreams and Nightmares”. Then, Meek finally broke his silence from prison.

Meek took to Instagram where he reposted videos from the pre and post-game celebrations, where fans and the Eagles belted out his track “Dreams and Nightmares”. He congratulated his hometown team and also went on a Twitter spree, retweeting the supportive videos and celebrity tweets about him. The rapper also released an official statement from prison, which read, “It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs because that’s why I make music—to inspire others and bring people together,” Meek said to B/R and NBCSports Philadelphia. “The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they’ve overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year.”

And, the craze around the pledge for his release is still going strong after the Super Bowl. Fans quickly took to the comments on each of Meek’s posts, begging for him to be released from prison. “Your city loves you,” one supportive fans wrote, while “Free Meek Mill,” messages poured in. Fans who weren’t even from Philadelphia even joined in to support Meek and the Eagles! “The brotha been famous. Meek mill been Philly’s motivation. I’m from Cincinnati that doesn’t mean the bengals are my favorite team. But if they win a super bowl. Then We won a super bowl,” another fan wrote.

Meek is currently serving two to four years for probation violations at the Chester State Correctional Institution, a medium-security men’s prison just outside Philadelphia. Despite the national attention begging for his freedom, as well as his lawyers putting up a case, the judge — who is reportedly under federal investigation — denied the rapper bail and rejected his lawyers’ initial appeal. A second request for bail to the Pennsylvania Superior Court, was also denied.

