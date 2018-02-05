Kylie Jenner Fell ‘Head Over Heels’ In Love With Baby Girl First Time She Looked Into Her Eyes As A Mom

Kylie Jenner is in ‘seventh heaven’ after giving birth. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com the exact moment she fell in love with her baby!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is over the moon in love with her beautiful baby girl! A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about her very first moments of being a mom. “Kylie is in absolute seventh heaven. Being a mom is everything she imagined and more,” our source said. “The second Kylie looked into her baby’s eyes she fell head over heels in love, she’s never seen anything so perfect in her life. Kylie’s official due date was actually today, but she gave birth a couple of days early, and everything went without a hitch. Travis was there for the birth, and he’s blown away by how much love he already has for this little human being.” It’s truly heartwarming to know that Kylie’s delivery went safely and she’s so happy with her newest addition to the family!

Speaking of which, Kylie’s home is already decked out in preparation of her little daughter’s arrival. We reported earlier how Kylie’s new baby already has a massive closet that will probably put yours to shame. In Kylie’s adorable pregnancy video, you can clearly see her baby daughter’s closet full of shelves of shoes and racks of cute outfits. Seriously, this little girl’s closet is already beyond massive!

No matter how bumpy Kylie and Travis Scott‘s relationship has been, he did fulfill his promise to be there by her side when she gave birth and didn’t leave her at the hospital by herself. Click here to see pics of Kylie hiding her baby bump!

HollywoodLifers, are you just as excited about Kylie’s baby as we are? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.