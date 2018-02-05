Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daughter Already Has A Bigger Closet Than You: See Her Gorgeous Wardrobe

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s baby girl isn’t even a week old and she already has a majorly impressive clothes collection! See her tiny shoes & precious dresses here!

Must be nice having Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, as parents! After all, their newborn daughter, whose name has yet to be released, is already completely spoiled and she was only born on Feb. 1! After months of secrecy, Kylie finally revealed on Feb. 4 that yes she was pregnant, and that she already gave birth to a “healthy” and “beautiful” baby girl. In addition to sharing the exciting news with her fans via Instagram, the makeup mogul also uploaded a lengthy YouTube video that documented her past 9 months. Click here to see pics of Kylie Jenner pregnant.

Kylie and Travis’ daughter arrived on Feb. 1 weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., and was born at 4:43 p.m. local time. In her video montage, sweetly titled “To Our Daughter,” the new mom couldn’t resist showing off her little girl’s sweet — and extensive — wardrobe. Her closet already consists of shelves of shoes and racks of adorable outfits in all colors and prints. If you want to watch the part of the video where Kylie shows the closet, skip ahead to the 8:13 mark. Right before the little one’s closet is unveiled, Kylie and Travis can be seen opening a present from her BFF Jordyn Woods.

The gift turns out to be a pair of mini red and white Adidas sneakers with a black checkmark. “Awwww,” Kylie exclaimed, holding up the shoes. “Jordy, these are so cute.” “Right?” her friend replied. But while the footwear is certainly adorable, it’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the infant’s vast collection. The video then shows Kylie sorting through an entire closet filled with baby clothes, which includes rows and rows of every kind of baby shoe imaginable. There are winter boots, fluffy sandals, and sneakers in every color of the rainbow — just to name a few.

As for the clothes, Kylie and Travis’ little one will be the best-dressed tot around. After all, her closet is stacked full of girly dresses in pinks, blues, and yellows, as well as cozy-looking onesies in the same hues. She also showed off playful clothes in fun prints like sunflowers and red-and-white stripes. “[Kylie is] having a lot of fun picking out items for her baby,” a source for People magazine previously told the publication. “She’s definitely leaning towards pink hues and having fun with the fact that she’s having a girl.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe how many clothes Kylie and Travis’ daughter already has?