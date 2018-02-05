‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Arie Forms A Strong New Connection After 2-On-1 Elimination

On the Feb. 5 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ Arie struggles to make a decision on a 2-on-1 date — and the girl he eliminates is left devastated. Here’s our recap!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his remaining girls head to Paris on the Feb. 5 episode of The Bachelor! The first date is a one-on-one for Lauren B, who’s admittedly nervous. As Lauren and Arie are sightseeing, their interaction seems a bit awkward, and Arie fears her quiet personality means she’s not into him. The conversation is forced throughout the day, and Arie admits to a lack of connection, despite how badly he wants there to be one. During the nighttime portion of the date, Lauren B explains that it isn’t easy for her to trust people, which is why she’s been so hesitant to open up.

However, Arie proves that he wants to be serious with Lauren by detailing a situation in his past that made it hard for him to trust. It works, as Lauren finally gets vulnerable about what she went through before coming on the show — including the fact that she was engaged to her last boyfriend. Arie reassures Lauren that she has nothing to worry about when it comes to feeling comfortable with him, and proves it by giving her a rose at the end of their date. Obviously, she accepts!

Next up is a group date for Becca K, Seinne, Bekah M, Tia, Chelsea and Jenna. They head to the Moulin Rouge where they get to put on some super sexy costumes and learn some choreography. The challenge? Whoever gets the rose gets to dance onstage during the actual show with Arie! He makes it clear to the women that his decision on who to give the rose to won’t be based off the daytime portion of the date. Rather, he’ll be giving it to whoever he finds he has the best connection with. After a night of intimate and serious conversations, Arie gives the group date rose to Bekah M.

The next date is a 2-on-1 for Kendall and Krystal. They’ll both go on a date with Arie, but only one will return — the other will be sent home. As always, Krystal goes into the date with a ton of confidence, despite her tension with Arie last week. On the date, Arie has some doubts about both women, and the ladies back at the house are truly unsure of who he’ll keep around.

After their fight last week, Arie lets Krystal know that he is weary about their relationship. She apologizes for her actions, and he admits it felt sincere. However, then Krystal uses some of her one-on-one time to bad mouth Kendall, and reveal that she doesn’t think Kendall is ready for something serious. Arie approaches Kendall with the discussion of whether or not she’s ready or not for love, and she explains that she’ll be ready to fall in love when the right person comes along.

Rather than getting angry at Krystal for talking s***, Kendall sits down with her opponent and explains that she understands why Krystal has trouble connecting with people sometimes. She tries to get through to her, but in the end, Krystal simply has no response to the analysis, and shuts Kendall out. Arie still isn’t ready to make his decision, though, and lets the girls know he needs more time with them to pick one to keep around. In the end, he decides to give the rose to Kendall, sending Krystal home. Naturally, Krystal is upset…and pissed. Meanwhile, Arie’s relationship with Kendall is stronger than ever.

The final date of the trip is Jacqueline’s one-on-one. She’s worried that her relationship isn’t on the same level as Arie’s is with the other women, and knows she has a lot to prove on the date. However, over dinner, they talk about the possibility of a future together, including how Jacqueline’s career path will play out. Arie admits he’s worried that he’ll hold Jacqueline back if they decide to pursue their relationship, and she’s visibly upset. But despite his fears, he gives Jacqueline the rose at the end of the date so they can see where it goes.

At the rose ceremony, Lauren, Jacqueline, Bekah and Kendall are already safe, and Arie gives his remaining three roses to Tia, Seinne and Becca, sending Chelsea and Jenna home.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode of The Bachelor?