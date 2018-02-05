Kim Kardashian Laughs Off Wendy Williams’ New Diss: Thinks She’s A ‘Bitter Troll’

Kim Kardashian continues to brush off Wendy Williams’ countless disses about her and the Kardashian family! Kim finds it funny that Wendy is so ‘fixated’ on her life!

Wendy Williams, 53, continues to drag Kim Kardashian, 36, during her “Hot Topics” segment on her show, and Kim’s laughing it off. After the talk show host‘s latest diss — where she called Kim “selfish” for debuting Chicago West in Kylie Jenner‘s baby reveal video — a friend close to Kim admitted that she’s not fazed by Wendy’s remarks. “As far as Kim is concerned, Wendy is a bitter, delusional troll — She’s just using Kim’s name to drum up publicity, yet again, and she’s best left ignored,” the source revealed. “Wendy’s criticism is so ludicrous, because, let’s face it, if Kylie didn’t want Chicago in the video she would have had her edited out, I mean, come on now.”

The insider went on to admit that Wendy seems to be obsessed with Kim. “It’s like she watches her every move and analyzes everything she says, does, or wears,” the source proclaimed. “Kim thinks it’s about time Wendy got a life of her own, and stopped fixating on hers.” Wendy’s remarks came just a few days after she slammed Kim on her show for posting a nearly nude photo to Instagram. “It is clear that Kanye [West] does not pay attention to you,” Wendy said about Kim on January 30. “It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

While Kim has yet to address Wendy’s latest diss, she seems to be well aware of her rocky relationship with the host. Kim recently gifted all of her celeb haters her new “Bae” perfume from her KKW Emoji Hearts fragrance line, and Wendy made the list. On February 1, Kim posted a Snapchat video with color-coded Post-It notes with a bunch of names on them. The names were split into three colors, blue [for her haters], and pink and purple, which were for her family and friends.

“Alright guys. I am writing the list for my press boxes. I’m going to send them to way more than this, but I decided this Valentine’s Day, everyone deserves a Valentine, so I’m going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of because it is Valentine’s Day after all,” Kim said on Snapchat, showing the names. As for the other stars who made Kim’s haters list? — Chloe Grace Moretz, Taylor Swift, Sharon Osbourne, Blac Chyna, Piers Morgan and more!

