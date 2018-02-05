Justin Bieber Sends Love To JT After Halftime Show: You’re A ‘Natural Born Performer’

Justin Bieber gave a sweet shoutout to Justin Timberlake after his Super Bowl halftime show, and you have to see it. Spoiler alert: he loved it!

Justins have to stick together! Justin Bieber paid tribute to himself from the future, Justin Timberlake, after the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer crushed his Super Bowl LII halftime performance, calling him “a natural born performer” on Instagram. Even if you’re in the “I hated it” camp regarding JT‘s Super Bowl show, you can’t deny that statement! This message is really sweet and supportive:

“Loved this performance. So much prep for a performance like this, memorization, hits, choreography, while not running out of breath and singing in tune! you stayed in pocket effortlessly. You are a natural born performer and you make people all around the world smile when you are on that stage!! Loved cheering you on brotha!, oh and by the way didn’t know you were a blood! KIDDING! Again kudos JT @justintimberlake”

Bieber’s expressed his love for Timberlake throughout his career, even covering the classic “Cry Me a River” during a 2016 concert in Brooklyn, NY! And the feeling is mutual. Once upon a time, when the Biebs was just a 16-year-old in a hoodie with some bangers up his sleeve, JT fought over him with Usher. We know who won that battle, but we can’t help but wonder what a Justin Timberlake-influenced Bieber would sound like!

HollywoodLifers, did you like Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance? Tell us why or why not!