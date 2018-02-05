The first full-length trailer for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ debuted Feb. 5 on ‘GMA.’ Alden Ehrenreich really shows why he was the perfect choice to play young Han Solo!

The latest Star Wars adventure is on the horizon. The first full-length trailer of Solo: A Star Wars Story is full of action, adventure, and charm. Alden Ehrenreich’s easily steps into the role that Harrison Ford made famous over 40 years ago. The movie tells the story of what happened before Han met Luke and Leia. “I’ve been running scams in the street since I was 10,” the young Solo says in the trailer. “I was kicked out of the flight academy for having a mind of my own. I’m gonna be a pilot, the best in the galaxy.”

He’s not going to pilot alone, though. Woody Harrelson’s character tells the young scoundrel that he’s putting together a crew, and he wants Han and Chewie to be a part of it. This brings Han face-to-face with the beautiful Emilia Clarke, who is channeling Khaleesi with her fierce character. “I might be the only person who knows what you really are,” she says to Han, who replies, “What’s that?” Anyone else getting serious flirty vibes between these two? The final seconds of the trailer feature an epic action scene with Han and his friends aboard the Millennium Falcon!

The movie’s first teaser trailer was unveiled during the first-half of the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. The teaser gave fans first glimpses of Alden’s Han Solo, Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian, Emilia’s character, and more. The young Han doesn’t speak in the preview, but the promo got fans so hype for the full trailer. Solo: A Star Wars Story will hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

