‘DWTS’ Cast & Crew Injured After Tour Bus Is Involved In Massive ‘Multi-Car’ Accident In Iowa

The dangers of winter travel really hit home for the cast and crew of the Dancing with the Stars: Live!. One of their buses was involved in a terrifying 70 vehicle pileup on an icy highway outside of Ames, IA. The show revealed the harrowing ordeal in an Instagram post after the bus crashed on a stretch of I-35 around noon on Feb. 5. “One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries,” the official statement via Instagram read.

As a result, the show they were all headed to has been scrapped so that everyone can recover from the crash. “Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight’s show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled. To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight,” the post continued, adding that rescheduling information will be provided at a later time.

On tour is season 25 champ Jordan Fisher, 23, and runner up Frankie Muniz, 32. Pro dancers Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten and Hayley Erbert are also for the 71 date nationwide tour. Frankie tweeted about the scary weather they were traveling through just hours before the horrifying crash and Jordan has since taken to Twitter to reveal that they all survived mostly unscathed.

Thanking God for the safety of our crew. Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes. https://t.co/CLCOD3R0rx — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) February 5, 2018

Riding in the bus on our way to the show tonight in Ames, Iowa, looking out the window at the snow covered ground in this crazy blizzard listening to unreleased songs of a band I was in 8 years ago… — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) February 5, 2018

