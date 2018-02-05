‘DWTS’ Ex Pro Tony Dovolani Is Still Dancing 8-9 Hours Every Day At 44 Years Old

Tony Dovolani, a former pro on ‘DWTS,’ is still cutting a rug each and every day! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL’s podcast, he opened up about how he keeps limber at 44!

Former DWTS pro Tony Dovolani is a man on the move. In an EXCLUSIVE interview for HollywoodLife.com’s podcast, the iconic dancer revealed he still spends hours dancing after his retirement from competing. “I do about eight to nine hours a day,” he told us. “[E]ven when I go home. My daughters dance, so I have to dance with them.” He went on to say that he’s still helping other dancers become the very best they can be. “I work with a lot of the now current world champions and finalists and so on,” he added. “For me, I’m constantly demonstrating as well. Even though I might be retired from competing, I still dance full out.” Tony also told us how he proved to Leah Remini, 47, that he’s the first one on the dance floor, and the last one off: “Leah Remini came to my… my uncle married his daughter, and she came to the wedding. She thought we were going to sit there and hang out, but the moment the wedding started, which was a five hour wedding, I didn’t stop. She’s like, ‘Do you ever sit down?’ I go, ‘At a wedding? No. This is what I do.'”

So, how does Tony stay the life of any dance party even at 44? Well, Tony has some help; He has teamed up with Sunbeam, who have a Renew neck wrap that “relaxes your neck, it keeps your blood flowing, and you never get a headache.” And if you’re the type of dancer who loves doing lifts, the Renew neck wrap is for you: “You definitely need to use this. I mean, I’ll be honest with you because I’ve had a neck issue pretty much all my life as a dancer doing lifts, and now I play a lot of golf, so I always get kinks in my neck. The moment I’m done, the Renew neck wrap goes right on me.”

Tony highlighted the fact that very rarely do we warm up our neck before exercising, and how the Renew neck wrap can help get the blood flowing. “Well, this is a great way to warm up, especially your neck and shoulder area, because we warm up our legs, we warm up our sides, we warm up our arms. Very rarely do we warm up our neck.” Click here to see pics of the memorable ‘DWTS’ dances from Season 25!

