Christie Brinkley Shades Trump For Trying To Pick Her Up When He Was Married To Ivana

Supermodel Christie Brinkley, 63, told Porter Magazine in a February 5 interview that she was “done being discreet” in life, and had a funny story to share. Guess what? Donald Trump apparently tried to pick her up in the 1980s! It was 1985, when Christie was one of the biggest supermodels in the game — and Trump was married to first wife Ivana Trump. He called her up out of the blue and allegedly made her a flirty proposition:

“One day I was at the Plaza Hotel,” Christie told Porter, as reported by The Sunday Times. “My phone rings and this guy goes, ‘Hey, Christie, it’s The Donald.’ I say, ‘Hi, Billy,’ because I was dating Billy [Joel] at the time. But the voice goes, ‘No, no. It’s The Donald!’ So I say, ‘What’s up?’ And he says, ‘I hear you’re leaving for Aspen tomorrow. I am too. I’d like to give you a ride on my private jet.’

“So I reply, ‘Thank you, but I have already arranged my flights.’ ‘So cancel them!’ was his response, and I say, ‘No thank you. I’m going with friends.’ I knew he was married, and there he was asking me to go on his plane. He was kind of flirty about it. He was out chasing skirts.”

That trip to Aspen he was about to go on? It happened right before he met Marla Maples, his future mistress, then second wife, and mother to daughter Tiffany Trump. Looks like getting turned down by Christie all worked out in the end! This new revelation isn’t going to go over well with his current missus. Melania Trump is dealing with the fallout of porn star Stormy Daniels revealing that she allegedly slept with the now-president in 2006. That encounter apparently occurred in 2006, just three months after Melania had given birth to their son, Barron Trump. Yeah, she’s not happy right now.

Christie said that this wasn’t the first time that she and Trump bumped into each other over the years. “I’ve had dinner with him,” she told Porter. “I’ve always found him smarmy, as in, ‘Watch out, part the waves, the rich people are coming, everything is gold, solid 24-carat gold, the best, the greatest, nobody else has more gold on anything in their house than me. Did you bring a brush? Let’s gold-leaf it!’”

