Happy Birthday, Darren Criss: See His Hottest Pics Of All-Time

It seems February is the season of celeb birthdays! ‘Glee’ actor Darren Criss turns 31 today, Feb. 5th, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at his hottest pics ever!

Happy birthday, Darren Criss! The infamous Glee actor has turned 31 and he is looking fine — seriously we had no idea he was in his thirties! Darren recently got engaged to long time girlfriend Mia Swier on Jan. 20th, and is now starring in the new American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, so he’s certainly got a lot to celebrate lately. Darren plays the designer’s killer Andrew Cunanan, and shockingly resembles him! This is an extremely dark role and so far Darren is absolutely killing it!Darren has definitely posted tons of sexy photos for us along the way, so let’s take a look at his hottest photos of all time!

Darren Criss totally pulled a Kim Kardashian on May 30, 2017 when he nearly broke the internet with a scandalous pic! He posed completely nude with nothing but a towel — and no, the towel wasn’t around his waist, but nearly covering his you know what! He’s got quite the chiseled “v line” if you know what we mean! This was totally Darren’s hottest photo to date, we wish he would post more! He’s constantly posting super funny and sexy selfies on Instagram, you have to check him out!

Darren is always looking dapper on the red carpet as well! He wore a super cool printed sports coat to the American Crime Story Los Angeles premiere earlier this month, and rocked some super sexy facial hair. Darren with a beard? We like! Darren wore a turtleneck sweater to the New York premiere which is something we never thought we could get behind… but Darren makes it look sexy! His outfit was also on point at the 2017 Tony Awards where he wore a seemingly simple tux with a bow tie was was clean faced, he looked so cute!

