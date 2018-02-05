Carrie Underwood Fans Beg Her To Play Super Bowl Halftime After ‘The Champion’ Video Debut

The fans have spoken! Carrie Underwood sang the anthem for this year’s Super Bowl — and now, the masses want her to perform the event’s Halftime Show in 2019!

Could Carrie Underwood be the Halftime Show performer at Super Bowl 53!? That’s the buzz on Twitter! This year, Carrie recorded the anthem “The Champion” for NBC, and it’s become the theme song for the NFL playoffs and upcoming Olympic Games. The 2018 Super Bowl kicked off with a pre-taped video of Carrie singing the song while highlights played in the background, and viewers were buzzing about it all night long. It sparked a conversation on Twitter about how Carrie would be an excellent choice to perform at the Halftime Show during the game in 2019. With tons of hits and a fanbase that covers both pop AND country music…she’s definitely a valid choice!

Carrie has been creating a lot of buzz on the Internet over the last few months after she revealed that she fell and got injured outside her home. In November, the American Idol winner confirmed that she had broken her wrist and had to have surgery done. However, to kick off the New Year, Carrie admitted to fans that the injuries she sustained were actually much worse than just that. She also banged up her face in the fall, and revealed that she had to have 40-50 stitches as a result! She warned her loyal followers that she might look “quite different” when she returns to the spotlight, and people have been anxiously waiting for her to reveal her face.

“The Champion” video was filmed before Carrie’s accident, so although some fans thought we were getting a glimpse at Carrie’s new look in the clip, it turns out we’ll have to keep waiting. One fan photo of the singer from December surfaced online after she made her reveal in January, but the left side of her face is facing away from the camera in the shot.

Carrie Underwood Super Bowl 53 halftime show🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️ — Dillon DeClue (@ddeclue25) February 5, 2018

we all want you to do a halftime show Carrie. when will we see you get to do one. — Michelle Crawford (@Countryfan1985) February 5, 2018

Petition for Carrie Underwood to do the halftime show — LAUREN (@purrism) February 5, 2018

Would love to have @carrieunderwood to be doing the halftime show next year!💗🙌 — Michelle 💞 (@HeartbeatCarrie) February 5, 2018

Instead of having JT as the halftime show, why don’t they/didn’t they just ask Carrie Underwood to perform?!?! Like yooooo, she already does the “Sunday Night” Theme #SuperBowl — Adriana Ramirez (@AdrianAlrb) February 5, 2018

