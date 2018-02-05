Caitlyn Jenner Finally Congratulates Kylie On Baby’s Birth: ‘Can’t Wait To Watch Her Grow’

Aww! Kylie Jenner’s dad Caitlyn is thrilled about her new grandchild. We’ve got her sweet message about how she can’t want to watch her daughter’s little girl grow up.

Thanks to Kylie Jenner‘s incredible “To Our Daughter” video, we know that much of her family was present when she gave birth to her first child on Feb. 1. But noticeably missing in the 11 minute long video detailing her pregnancy to her baby’s birth was Kylie’s dad Caitlyn Jenner, 68. The former Olympian finally broke her silence about her daughter’s new arrival on Feb. 5 with the sweetest Instagram message. Next to a photo of Ky as a baby, she wrote, “My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby.” AWWW!!!!

Kylie was so thrilled that she wrote “Love you” in the comments. Caitlyn was actually out of the country in Ireland when Kylie gave birth, but with her mom and sisters present there was little chance that her dad would have been there considering how she’s at war with the Kardashians. At least Caitlyn’s worked past reservations she might have had about her daughter becoming a first-time mom at just 20-years-old. In Ky’s video, she showed plenty of shots featuring baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, and his loving parents eagerly awaiting the arrival of their grandchild. But Caitlyn was only featured at the start when viewers could hear then-Bruce by ex wife Kris Jenner‘s side as she was about to deliver Kylie into the world.

While we finally know that Kylie’s little girl arrived on Feb. 1 weighing 8 lbs 9 oz., we still don’t know her name. Fans are already guessing that Kylie is naming her daughter “Butterfly” after the beautiful winged insect was featured throughout the birth announcement video. We could see beautiful butterflies lining the walls of the infant’s nursery, and Kylie rocked a gorgeous birthday necklace in August that featured colorful butterflies on a large chain. The new mom and dad also have matching butterfly tattoos! Kylie was so secretive about her pregnancy but gave her fans such a massive reward with the heartwarming video that showed her along every step of the journey towards motherhood. We’re sure she’ll use the same kind of thoughtful consideration when she finally reveals her daughter’s name and face for the first time.

