Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘Frosty’ Relationship With Kylie: Was Kardashian Feud Reason She Wasn’t At Birth?

Caitlyn Jenner was out of town when Kylie Jenner gave birth but her absence may involve Kardashian family issues.

Caitlyn Jenner, 68, happened to be out of the country when Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to her granddaughter on Feb. 1 but it turns out things between Caitlyn and the Kardashians are so heated that it she may have never planned to be there in the first place. “There was never even the slightest chance that Caitlyn would be there at the hospital when Kylie gave birth, it would have just caused all kinds of problems with Kris and the other Kardashian girls,” a source close to Caitlyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “As it happens, Caitlyn was actually out of the country anyway when the baby arrived—she was in Ireland on a work trip. Caitlyn did call Kylie to congratulate her and said she’s really excited to meet her new granddaughter. Kylie and Caitlyn’s relationship has been a little frosty of late, as she made it clear she didn’t approve of Kylie having a baby at her age when she wasn’t in a committed relationship, but Kylie hopes that will change when Caitlyn meets the new arrival.”

Caitlyn’s issues with Kylie and the Kardashians made headlines when the former athlete had an interview with Piers Morgan last month in which she stated that she doesn’t talk to anyone in the family except for her biological kids Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie. She also explained her relationship with them as “23 years of carting them around” which led to criticism that she feels they have been a burden.

Despite her reportedly rocky relationship with Caitlyn, Kylie happily announced the news of her pregnancy and daughter’s birth through her social media accounts on Feb. 4. An 11 minute pregnancy video she called “To Our Daughter” features Kylie’s own birth which was recorded by Caitlyn. Here’s to hoping these two can resolve any issues so Caitlyn can enjoy her new baby granddaughter!

