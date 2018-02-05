Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Cheers On Eagles Nick Foles During Super Bowl — See Wild Tweet

The biggest play of Super Bowl 52 may not have been Zach Ertz’s game winning catch, but the possible shade Bridget Moynahan supposedly threw at her ex, Tom Brady!

“[Nick Foles] is having an amazing game,” Bridget Moynahan, 46, tweeted at 9:54 PM ET on Feb. 4, right as the Philadelphia Eagles were on their way to defeat Bridget’s ex-husband, Tom Brady, 40, and his New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52. She wasn’t wrong, as Nick went 28 for 43, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns. However, seeing Tom’s former love – and the mother of his son, Jack, 10, — actively root for the Eagles left many fans think she was being a tad bit shady.

Was she? Bridget was actually live-tweeting the game. While she wasn’t on her phone throughout the entire Feb. 4 match, she did chime in, now and then, with some interesting observations. “I bet the Patriots are bummed they let [LeGarrette Blount] to the Eagles,” she tweeted, and she’s right again. LeGarrette had 14 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown, helping the Eagles go over the Pats, 41-33. It’s also a bit coincidental that Bridget was celebrating a player getting the better of their former partners/teammates. At the end, Bridget said the Patriots played and “amazing game” before offering “congratulations” to the new Super Bowl champions. She finished the night retweeting the Eagles’ QB, sharing a picture of Nick and his baby daughter, Lilly. Hmmm.

Was this really shady or just Bridget enjoying the game? It’s been more than a decade since Tom and Bridget broke up. The two called it quits in 2006, and Tom has famously moved on to marry Gisele Bundchen, 37. Bridget married Businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015, according to PEOPLE. So, it seems that this might just be Bridget giving some well-deserving props to Nick and the Eagles. Plus, Gisele reportedly “took time to personally congratulate every Eagles player she ran into.”

I bet the @Patriots are bummed they let @LG_Blount to the @Eagles — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 5, 2018

I hope @brandincooks is ok. That hit was nasty @Patriots — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 5, 2018

Gisele, walking a back hallway to leave the stadium, took time to personally congratulate every Eagles player she ran into. They looked star struck. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 5, 2018

“I never made a comment about Gisele or Tom publicly,” she told More magazine in 2011, per Us Weekly. “I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I’m raising a child, and it’s public. My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Bridget’s tweet?