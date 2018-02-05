Beyonce Just Dropped A Valentine’s Day Collection & Honestly, Kim K Should Be Worried

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Beyonce dropped another holiday-inspired collection that’s guaranteed to fill your heart with love!

After releasing a bomb Christmas collection in November, Beyonce, 36, is back with new Valentine’s Day-inspired merch! The Valentine’s line, which was released on Feb. 5, is the perfect gift to give or receive because it has a little something for everyone. The limited capsule features, graphic t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and phone cases. And the colors in the line range from soft pink to a hot red, while the t-shirts and cases have Valentine’s Day-appropriate phrases on them, including “Bey Mine” or “All Night.” Cute, right?

In addition to the pink and red designs, the collection also includes simple white shirts with “Beyonce” written across it, so you won’t look weird wearing this stuff after Valentine’s Day. In fact, the white shirts would pair perfectly with distressed jeans or even a leather skirt for date night! And guess what? The prices for Queen Bey’s collection start as low as $30, so it would be a good idea to head to her website now before everything sells out!

As we previously told you, Beyonce isn’t the only celebrity who has Valentine’s Day on their mind. Kim Kardashian, 38, recently released three Kimoji perfumes just in time for the special day. The fragrances, Bae, Ride Or Die and BFF all come in adorable candy-heart inspired packaging. Making her perfume launch even more exciting, Kim revealed on Snapchat on Feb. 1 that she’s sending the perfumes to all of her haters because, “everyone deserves a Valentine.” That’s certainly a funny way to end a feud, right? Maybe she sent one to Beyonce…

Take a look at the Beyoncé’s full holiday collection above and you can shop the line now on Beyonce.com

