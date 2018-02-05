Ben Higgins ‘Excited’ About Possibly Finding Love Again On ‘Winter Games’ After Lauren B. Split

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins admits he’s ready to open his heart again and ‘move forward’ on ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ after his split from ex-fiancee Lauren Bushnell.

Ben Higgins, 29, is returning to Bachelor Nation! The Bachelor Winter Games marks the first time Ben’s been on one of the franchise’s shows since being season 20’s Bachelor. Being a cast member on Winter Games comes just months after Ben split from Lauren Bushnell, 28. The two, who met and fell in love during his season of The Bachelor, had been together for over a year before they broke up. During a conference call on Jan. 25, Ben was asked how his breakup with Lauren affected him finding love on Winter Games.

“I guess I would question myself more if I wasn’t emotional when I’d speak about my relationship with Lauren…” Ben said during the conference call with reporters. “I think, of course, my relationship with Lauren interferes or has a huge part in how I move forward now romantically. You know I went on to Winter Games excited about the possibility of potentially finding somebody and also just excited about putting my foot out there and saying, ‘OK, I’m ready, let’s make this public, and let’s try something new. Let’s try this whole experience that they’re calling Winter Games, and I have no clue what I’m getting myself involved in.’ And, in truth, I’m really glad I did. For whatever the reason, whatever happened, I’m really happy that I went on Winter Games and, but yes, it did effect the way I approached it. It did affect the way I interacted with women and it does that in real life.”

Ben wouldn’t say whether or not he found love again on Winter Games, but host Chris Harrison, 46, did confirm that romance is alive and well on the show. “I can tell you that there are other couples that come out of Bachelor Winter Games,” he said. “And what I love about, you know, I don’t know if it was a goal or just something that I was kind of hoping to see is that we would have international relations, not just Americans hooking up with the Americans and vice versa. But I wanted to see if we could cross borders and create some international romance. And I will let you in on the fact that we did that. We did bring the world together. So you’ll see more than one couple come out of this. And, again, it just shows that the concept works and when you do it right, when it’s produced well, and when you have people that you can trust, and the contestants come in and really give themselves up to this, it works.”

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ben will find love on Winter Games? Let us know!