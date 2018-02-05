Ashley Graham & Mom, 53, Put Curves On Display In Sexy Swimsuits For Inspiring New Campaign

Like mother, like daughter! Ashley Graham got her hot mom to pose with her for a bikini shoot, and the results were epic. See the sexy pic here!

How cool is this? Ashley Graham, 30, found the best model for her Swimsuits For All campaign: her mom, Linda Graham! Linda’s 53 and is rocking a bikini better than girls half her age in the new campaign, and we can’t get enough of it. Linda’s a total blonde beach babe in the photo she took with her supermodel daughter, rocking a bright pink and maroon bikini and stylish sunnies.

You can tell how much Ashley adores her mom in the photo. Of course, she looks absolutely stunning, too, wearing a high-cut one-piece swimsuit with a cutout over her entire stomach. It’s pink and maroon, just like Linda’s bikini. See their sweet mother-daughter pic below!

Linda spoke to Vogue about the Swimsuits For All photoshoot, confessing that she hasn’t worn a swimsuit in 30 years! The body positive shoot was the perfect opportunity to get out of her comfort zone. And besides, Ashley told her that she “had no choice.” Linda even rocked a string bikini! “Here I am at 53 years old and in a hot pink string bikini [on set], but I was kind of in love with that swimsuit!”

For the swimwear campaign, Ashley told Vogue that she wanted to invoke imagery that made all women of every body type and age feel at ease, and to have the same confidence that her gorgeous mother instilled in her when she was starting to model.“What I want is for women my mother’s age to feel empowered and to know that they too can look just as hot in a one-piece, a two-piece, or string bikini,” she said. “I believe that beauty is beyond, age, race, or size, and it’s not a trend—at every stage of your life, you can feel beautiful.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ashley’s photo with her mom? Let us know!