Super Bowl 52: Zach Ertz Makes Crazy Touchdown To Give Eagles The Lead Late In The Fourth

Zach Ertz made the play of the game at Super Bowl 52, with an impressive diving catch to secure the lead for the Eagles late in the fourth! Watch the epic moment!

Philadelphia Eagles tight end, Zach Ertz gave his team the upper hand at the end of the fourth quarter at Super Bowl 52. He caught Nick Foles‘ pass up the middle and dove into the end zone, where his risky move paid off. Ertz secured the lead over the Pats with 2:25 to go in the fourth. After taking three steps and diving into the end zone, the ball popped out of Ertz’s hands. Upon a critical review, the officials ruled that Ertz had become a runner and the touchdown was good. However, the Eagles did not complete the two-point conversion, and gave Tom Brady time to come back with a touchdown, but then they sacked him and added a field goal. Watch Ertz’s catch below!

The Eagles had the lead for most of the first half, until Rob Gronkowski caught his second touchdown of the game to gain the lead for the Pats in the third. But, Nick Foles and Zach Ertz put a quick end to that. And, incase you had a bit of nostalgia after Ertz’s catch, it was because his catch was awfully reminiscent of the Dez Bryant’s non-catch in the 2014 divisional playoffs at Green Bay. The Eagles later went on to beat the Patriots 41-33 to win Super Bowl 52.

Super Bowl 52 had no shortage of exciting moments. Rob Gronkowski had two head turning touchdowns, Justin Timberlake rocked the stage at halftime with a medley of his hits, and the Philadelphia secured the first Lombardi trophy after Ertz’s epic touchdown.

Super Bowl 52 also had no shortage of great commercials. Celebrities teamed up with brands who paid millions to entertain viewers during the big game. Tide’s ad featured David Harbour, who was coached by 4x Super Bowl champ, Terry Bradshaw. Amazon’s Alexa commercial featured a slew of stars including, Rebel Wilson, Cardi B, Cher and more.

