‘Westworld’ Season 2 Trailer: The Hosts Promise To Burn The World Down In First Look

Watch out, world. In the first trailer for ‘Westworld’s second season, the hosts are not backing down from the fight.

Evan Rachel Wood, 30, stars and narrates the Super Bowl teaser for HBO’s Westworld which premiered during the big game on Sunday, February 4. In what is the first look at the hit show’s second season, and it revealed that the fight between hosts, the park and the real world will continue. As Dolores promises that they are coming to tear the world as we know it down, an incredible cover of Kanye West‘s “Runaway” by composer Ramin Djawadi is playing in the background. Super dramatic. The series is set to return for 10 episodes starting on April 22 only on HBO.

Very little is revealed in the first look at season two, unfortunately. Things are violent as bulls charge through glass, The Man In Black (Ed Harris) stands in the rain, and at the very end we see Dolores standing on what appears to be a hilltop. Could that be the Samurai World many believe was hinted at in the season one finale? Seems we’ll have to tune in on April 22 to find out for sure!

