WeatherTech’s Super Bowl Commercial Salutes The American Worker

WeatherTech’s Super Bowl ad is all about hardworking Americans. The commercial shows a bunch of industrious construction workers toiling to build a factory together. What set this ad apart from the rest of the Super Bowl commercials is there’s no talking at all — just unwavering American work ethic as they all strive to create their goal. At the end of the commercial, the following message is delivered to viewers: “At WeatherTech, we built our new factory right here in America. Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be?” Founder and CEO of WeatherTech David MacNeil told Adweek, “Our spot this year doesn’t have dogs, no models, no stunts, no jokes; we don’t even have voiceover.” While you keep your eyes peeled for more amazing commercials, check out the entire commercial above!

Speaking of incredible commercials you don’t want to miss, we reported earlier how Intuit totally pulled a Pixar and came up with a 3-D animated ad that you have to watch! In it, a young female inventor helps a hardworking flower shop owner deal with all of his piling taxes and business bills by building him a robot that will take care of everything — making him succeed and leaving the two of them time to go out on a date.

In a commercial for Monster Products, we see how one of the business’ co-creators was inspired by the music of Iggy Azalea, 27, to create his audio-centric brand. Seriously, you’re going to want to check out their commercial. If that doesn’t motivate you to follow your dreams, nothing will! Click here to see the best Super Bowl performances of all-time!

