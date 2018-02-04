Tom Brady’s Adorable Daughter Vivian, 5, Looks Heartbroken Watching As Patriots Lose Super Bowl LII

Watching her dad lose the Super Bowl, Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s daughter Vivian could not have looked sadder as she sat on her mom’s lap!

Turning Super Bowl LII into a family affair, Gisele Bundchen, 37, brought her and Tom Brady‘s, 40, two adorable kids to cheer on their dad. Tom’s oldest son, Jack, 11, was also there! The youngest Bradys: Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5, looked beyond precious watching the game, and, above all, they definitely seemed super proud of their dad — win OR lose! The family, who were of course decked out in their best Patriots gear, sat nearby each other, and, for the most part, couldn’t take their eyes off the field. Talk about a special day for the whole fam! Click here to see pics from this year’s hilarious Super Bowl commercials.

While the boys sat in in the stands, Gisele had Vivian on her lap behind them in a box. And while Vivian and Gisele were clearly proud of Tom, they couldn’t hide their feelings of sadness as the Eagles began to secure their ultimate win. In fact, in one photo, Vivian literally looks like she’s about to cry! In the same photo, Gisele takes a sip from a glass of wine, which prompted one Twitter user to tweet, “Gisele Bündchen chugging a glass of wine is the only # SuperBowl moment I understand.” But despite the near tears, Vivian looked adorable in her customized Patriots jersey and sweet braids.

At this point, all three of the Brady kids are total Super Bowl pros. After all, they attended the big game last year and got to witness the Patriots win it all! Even back then, Vivian was part of a viral moment when she was caught on camera picking her nose while in her dad’s arms. Tom had just helped his team to victory, and he was being interviewed while holding his little girl when the hilarious moment went down. “We could all learn a thing or two from Vivian Brady’s devil-may-care attitude at the # SuperBowl,” one fan posted on Twitter at the time. Clearly ALL of the Bradys know how to make a splash on Super Bowl Sunday!

