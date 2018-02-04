Tom Brady & Family: 17 Cutest Photos Of The Patriots Star With Wife & Adorable Kids

Tom Brady isn’t just one of the best football players, he’s one of the best dads, too! The Patriots quarterback has the cutest little family. Check out his most adorable photos with his kids!

Tom Brady, 41, has won 5 Super Bowls during his NFL career, and he’ll be going for his sixth on Feb. 4 at Super Bowl 52. Tom’s wife, model Gisele Bündchen, 37, and his three kids are going to be there cheering him on every step of the way. Tom and Gisele have two children together, Ben, 8, and Vivian, 5, and Tom has an older son, John, 10, with actress Bridget Moynahan, 46. When Tom’s not on the football field, he’s spending time with his family. Tom and Gisele are always posting adorable photos of the kids.

Tom doesn’t shy away from being a hands-on dad. From baking with Ben and Vivian to playing outside with all three of his kids, Tom is total #DadGoals. Who can forget when he held Vivian in his arms after winning his fifth Super Bowl in 2017? Vivian is definitely daddy’s little girl! Tom and Gisele travel all over the world, and they take the kids along for the adventures, too. Check out all the precious photos of Tom with his family in our gallery now!

The Patriots quarterback loves his kids so much. However, some fans had a problem with Tom kissing his son John on the lips in his Facebook Watch series, Tom vs. Time. Some people felt like Tom kissed his son on the lips for too long, while others felt like it wasn’t a big deal at all. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Gisele sees “nothing wrong” with it. “She has nothing to defend, he husband loves their kids and there is nothing ever wrong with that,” our source said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Patriots will win the Super Bowl? Let us know!