‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour Spoils The Rest Of The Super Bowl Ads In Tide’s Funny Commercial

For many, the best part about the Super Bowl is A) the halftime show and B) the commercials. Amidst the explosive Tide Pod Challenge and related memes, lots of fans were hoping Tide would address the phenomenon with their Super Bowl ad, but alas, it’s not mentioned. Still, the commercial, which made fun of how brands go for exciting and expensive ads, and stars David Harbour, has its moments!

Ahead of the big game, a Tide teaser ad was also released. It featured a series of playful interactions between the Stranger Things actor and former NFL star Terry Bradshaw (who was featured in the brand’s 2017 Super Bowl ad as well) but some fans had other ideas for the spot. “Can the ad just be david dressed as hopper giving a PSA on not eating tide pods?” one tweeted in response to a preview that David shared ahead of the big game. “I thought this was gonna be you almost about to eat a tide pod,” another sighed.

At the end of the day, it makes sense that Tide would want to stay far away from the controversial Pod Challenge, which had teens daring each other to eat Tide Pods and post the videos on YouTube. It all started with a meme about eating Tide Pods because they look like yummy candy, but people weren’t actually eating them in real life…until they were. Obviously, laundry detergent is poison, and eating it can result in death. Clearly, the brand decided that the memes should stay where they belong — online!

Terry Bradshaw exclusively told HollywoodLife.com about the new ad. “They decided to go a different direction this year and use David,” he joked. “As a promoter of America’s No. 1 detergent, Tide, and having used it my entire life, I am a natural believer. It gets the stains out, I proved that to you last year. And, I am here to sell him on the idea that the stain isn’t the star, David, you are! Don’t give in!”

“I felt bad for him because he’s under a lot of pressure. I mean, he has to do better than me and he knows that,” Terry continued. “And I want him to know that, because it’ll bring out the best in him. I’m there to encourage him and I’m happy to be a part of Tide and the commercials they do for the Super Bowl, which, by the way, you and I both know are some of the best ever.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tide’s Super Bowl commercial? Tell us!