The first trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘Cloverfield’ sequel has finally arrived during the Super Bowl. Plus, it premieres right after the big game!

Netflix has made it official: yes, they have the Cloverfield sequel, and yes, they just dropped the first look during Super Bowl LII. The trailer for the film aired during the big game on February 4, and it’s official title was revealed, too. It was originally rumored to be at least two different titles: God Particle and Cloverfield Station. Now, we can finally confirm that it’s The Cloverfield Paradox! The film, which obviously takes place in space, stars a big lineup, too, including David Oyelowo, Zhang Ziyi, Daniel Brühl, Elizabeth Debicki, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. How exciting!

To top it all off, the entire movie will be available on Netflix immediately after the game. The synopsis for the film reads: “In the near future, a group of international astronauts on a space station are working to solve a massive energy crisis on Earth. The experimental technology aboard the station has an unexpected result, leaving the team isolated and fighting for their survival.”

This is the third film in the Cloverfield franchise, which launched in 2008 with the “found footage” of the characters (Mike Vogel, TJ Miller and more) we followed throughout the devastating alien attack in New York City. The second film, 10 Cloverfield Lane, was more of a psychological thriller that told the story of a young woman (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who was being held hostage in an underground bunker by a man (John Goodman) claiming the surface of the earth was no longer inhabitable after the attack. In the third film, the astronauts stranded on their space station after an experiment gone wrong makes the earth vanish into thin air. Sound terrifying? Uh, yeah, we think so, too.

