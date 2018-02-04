Megan Morrison is living by her own rules. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY debuting ‘The Arrangement’ season 2 Super Bowl trailer! Watch now!

“There are things in my life that I want to change,” Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) says in our EXCLUSIVE Super Bowl teaser, which will air during pre-game coverage. Season two of the hit E! series will feature Megan playing many different roles: the complacent IHM believer, the love of Kyle West’s life, a rising star in Hollywood, and the powerful woman wanting to take down IHM. She may have fooled Kyle, Terence (Michael Vartan), and Deann (Lexa Doig) about being dedicated to the Institute of the Higher Mind, but she’s secretly simmering with rage after what happened in season 1. “You think you can control me?” Megan declares. “Good luck.” But Megan’s quest to get her life back from IHM is not going to be easy. “We’re going to have to figure out what to do about her,” Terence says in the trailer. Plus, how will Kyle fit into her wanting to burn IHM down?

The Arrangement season 2 picks up shortly after the season 1 finale. Megan and Kyle (Josh Henderson) are starring in their first movie together and also planning their lavish fairy tale wedding. However, the secrets they both keep from each other threaten to destroy everything. Kyle’s dark past will be revealed in season 2, as well as why he’s connected to Terence and Deann. Terence will continue to try and build IHM’s reputation, while also dealing with his complex marriage to Deann.

The Arrangement season 2, which will consist of 10 episodes, will premiere Sunday, March 11, at 9 p.m. on E! The Arrangement Post Nup, the digital companion series to the show, will also return March 11.

