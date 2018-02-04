Super Bowl 52: See All Of The Best Moments From The Big Game

Another Super Bowl is in the books! Nick Foles led the Eagles to a win over the Patriots 41-33 on February 4! From incredible touchdowns to Justin Timberlake’s performance, see all of the best moments from SB52!

And, that’s a wrap! Super Bowl 52 finished with a nail bitter of an ending with the underdogs proving they’re world champ material. Zach Ertz caught the game-winning touchdown to secure Philly’s lead over the Patriots. Tom Brady, known for pulling miracles in the fourth quarter [*cough*, last year, *cough*], couldn’t pull it off this time. He was sacked and endlessly pressured leading up to the the final second of the game. Fans thought he would do what he does best, and get the W, when Rob Gronkowski almost caught a far TD. The two No. seeds went head to head at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, where Philadelphia obtained their first Lombardi Trophy.

Earlier in the game — Super Bowl MVP, Nick Foles — had his first of many amazing moments when he scored a touchdown of his own. Doug Pederson made a risky but well worth it play call that tricked everyone by having Foles catch a touchdown pass. — Yes, you read that right. Another epic moment was when rookie, Brandon Graham knocked the ball free from Tom Brady on a crucial sack in the fourth to help the Eagles secure the win. — Relive those moments and more in our attached gallery!

Justin Timberlake, 36, who was introduced by his friend, Tonight Show host and longtime collaborator Jimmy Fallon, 43, nailed his highly anticipated halftime show. The singer took fans back in time performing a medley of his hits. In his third Super Bowl performance, JT had the crowd on their feet at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, along with his band, the Tennessee Kids. JT performed a medley of his hits including “Cry Me A River”, “Rock Your Body”, “Can’t Stop The Feeling”, “Suit and Tie”, “Señorita”, “SexyBack” and “My Love”. JT’s spectacular performance also featured a full orchestra, tons of dancers and a few props, one of which included dozens of mirrors shining off the stage lights!

Pink kicked off Sunday’s big game with a beautiful performance of the “Star Spangled Banner” before her favorite team, the Eagles, took the big stage. The singer looked great and sounded even better despite battling the flu.

HollywoodLifers, did you have the Eagles?