The first teaser for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ has arrived! This epic sneak peek is full of adventure, fun, and mystery. Alden Ehrenreich finally makes his debut as the young Han Solo!

Are you ready for the next great movie in the Star Wars franchise? The first teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story debuted early during the Super Bowl, and it was epic. The first footage doesn’t reveal much, since a full trailer will premiere on GMA the day after the Super Bowl, but there’s all this talk of a new pilot who is the “best in the galaxy.” The teaser features glimpses of Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson’s characters, Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian, and more. The last seconds give us a glimpse of Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo, the role Harrison Ford made famous. Fittingly, the final scene shown is of Han and Chewie!

Solo: A Star Wars Story will hit theaters on May 25, 2018. The official synopsis reads: “Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.” This is the second standalone movie in the Star Wars franchise. Rogue One was released in Dec. 2016. Solo will be released less than a year after Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The movie is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2018. Everyone is wondering how Alden will tackle the role Harrison Ford made famous 40 years ago. Well, from the looks of it, the role is in good hands!

However, the movie has had its fair share of drama. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, directors of the 21 Jump Street reboot movies, were the original directors of the movie, but they left the movie after reportedly being fired over “creative differences” with Lucasfilm. Ron Howard then took over directing duties. But hey, everything turned out for the best!

