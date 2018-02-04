Natalie Portman’s Millie Bobby Brown Impression In SNL’s ‘Stranger Things’ Skit Is Spot On

Natalie Portman leaned into those Millie Bobby Brown comparisons when she took on her role as Eleven in a ‘Strange Things’ skit on ‘SNL’. Give it a look right here!

Natalie Portman, 36, has returned to host Saturday Night Live again and she did NOT disappoint. During a sketch about the third season of Stranger Things, the actress took on Millie Bobby Brown‘s iconic role as Eleven, taking the Internet frenzy over their likeness, and raising it tenfold! She mastered everything from El’s telekinesis hand move to her “tiny nosebleed” as she met other special children who can do mind tricks in exchange for some unpleasant bodily function. Check it out above! Head here for tons more photos from season 43.

The geniuses behind the sketch comedy show know how to sneak up on you with incredible jokes! Like on the Jan. 27 episode, host Will Ferrell, 50, took the stage for the opening monologue. Except something wasn’t quite right. There was an apparent gash on his head…and he wasn’t making a ton of sense! Obviously this was the gag and soon as he broke into a wacky version of “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here” from Annie. Soon Cecily Strong, 33, and Kenan Thompson, 39, are wheeling him out on a stretcher while obviously joining him in song!

Later that same episode, they mocked men who are facing sexual harassment allegations with an incredible fake ad for a new deodorant called Next! “The way I sweat, my regular deodorant just wasn’t cutting it anymore,” Will says while confidently strolling through an office. “I work hard and I play hard. And something’s coming out about me real soon…because I’m next.” Yikes! We’re also introduced to a few other individuals, like an actor and a comedian, who are also facing some disgusting accusations. But they aren’t dealing with pit stains so that’s something, right?

